CM to hoist national flag at Golconda fort on Independence Day

Officials directed to make elaborate arrangements

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at Golconda fort on the Independence Day on August 15.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the flag hoisting ceremony. The Police Department has been asked to make proper bandobust and fine tune traffic movement to ensure that there is no inconvenience to people. The Roads and Buildings Department has been instructed to provide necessary infrastructure at the venue.

The Health Department had been directed to ensure masks and sanitisers in sufficient numbers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cultural Department on its part is to mobilise cultural troupes in good numbers so as to depict the rich cultural heritage of Telangana during the celebrations.

The Chief Secretary gave these instructions at a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the arrangements being made for the occasion. He wanted officials to ensure that the celebrations are organised in a befitting manner.