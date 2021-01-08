Collectors’ conference on Monday to go into schools reopening

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened the Collectors conference on Monday to discuss some key issues, including reopening of educational institutions after more than nine months of closure owing to COVID-19 scare.
A release of the CMO said the conference would discuss when to resume class room teaching, which class upwards and how to conduct them. What was the policy adopted by other States and other related issues would also be discussed elaborately.
The conference would also go into the action plan to administer COVID 19 vaccine to people. The plan would cover supply of vaccine to all parts of the State and administering the same to people by priorities.
The release said the conference would deliberate on unresolved revenue issues which were discussed by the Chief Minister at an earlier meeting of a small group of Collectors and senior officials recently. The road map to complete pending mutations of land transactions, regularisation of transactions on plain paper and setting up of revenue tribunals headed by Collectors will be finalised.
The progress in works taken up under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes of government will be reviewed. The green cover improvement programmes in towns and villages will also be considered. The conference will broadly cover the activities of revenue, panchayatraj, municipal, health, education and forest departments.
