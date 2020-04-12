CM sounds caution as COVID-19 positive cases rise

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has requested the people as well as the administrative machinery to be cautious and take steps to check the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the backdrop of the virus spreading higher in the country and the State.

The State registered 28 new corona positive cases on Sunday with two more casualties taking the total number of deaths to 16.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the situation with senior officials for more than six hours on Sunday said the spread of the virus was continuing going by the reports received from medical authorities. The situation was alarming in the States like Maharashtra where there was spike in not only the number of positive cases but also casualties.

People’s cooperation

The government had decided to extend the lockdown because of the significant rise in the number of cases and the people should realise the intensity of the virus and cooperate with the government in combating the disease. Personal hygiene was of utmost importance and people should ensure that norms of social distancing were observed when they go out of their houses.

Persons suspected of contracting the virus should undergo testing from the authorized agencies and the government on its part would initiate special measures in the areas where the virus was prevalent. “Government’s initiatives alone will not suffice in containing the spread of the virus. People should extend their cooperation in checking the virus,” the Chief Minister said adding the people should take adequate care to ensure that the virus did not spread in their respective areas.

Officials to be alert

He directed the official machinery to be on alert and take up check up of people tested positive for the virus. Steps should be taken to verify information like the movements of the people affected with the virus and effort should be initiated to track and test the people whom those who were tested positive of the virus had contacted.

The government had initiated steps to conduct tests on the people who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, he said adding the people who were yet to undergo testing should volunteer to get themselves checked for the possible scope of contracting COVID-19. “The government is concerned about the wellbeing of the members of the families of those who contacted the virus. Staying at home during the lockdown period is the only way to check the virus,” he said.