CM should respond on free treatment to COVID patients: Uttam

COVID relief works on Rajiv’s anniversary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was not responding to the appeals to include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri while several other States were already providing free treatment to all the COVID patients.

Addressing the representatives of rural local bodies in a meeting being held by Panchayat Raj Sanghatan on virtual mode, he said TRS government’s attitude on the pandemic was inhuman. Despite lack of beds, injections and medicines shortage the government has not taken any concrete steps to mitigate the problems of people.

The TPCC chief said during Congress regime pharma industry was developed in Hyderabad. Today, several medicines are made in Hyderabad and supplied all over the world but people of the State are not getting them. He pointed out that Covaxin is produced in Hyderabad by Bharat Biotech and Remdisivir by Hetero Drugs in Hyderabad, but both of them are not available to the people of the state.

Mr. Reddy said Congress has decided to take up relief works for the COVID patients on the occasion of 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He called upon the party leaders and workers to be available to the people and said that relief works like taking the people to test centres, vaccine centres, providing medicines, food and masks should be taken up.

He said that two ambulances have been arranged at Gandhi Hospital and they would be available from Tuesday. Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghatan incharge (AICC) Jayanti Natarajan and Telangana incharge Kiran also participated.