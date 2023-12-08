HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Revanth resigns from Lok Sabha

Chief Minister holds parleys with AICC on the portfolios of his Ministers

December 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leaves from Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leaves from Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy resigned from his Lok Sabha membership and submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Mr. Reddy, who was elected from the Malkajgiri constituency in 2019, decided to resign as he was elected as the Telangana Chief Minister with the Congress coming to power defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

His resignation letter read — “I do hereby tender my resignation from Membership of Parliament, Lok Sabha with effect from 8th December 2023. Please accept my resignation.”

Later, he drove straight to AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal along with AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and spent more than three hours discussing the allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers in his cabinet. There was no official communication on the portfolios finalised for the ministers and the party sources dismissed the reports in a section of media.

The allotted portfolios may be released after the MLAs take oath in the Assembly on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.