CM Revanth resigns from Lok Sabha

December 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy resigned from his Lok Sabha membership and submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Mr. Reddy, who was elected from the Malkajgiri constituency in 2019, decided to resign as he was elected as the Telangana Chief Minister with the Congress coming to power defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

His resignation letter read — “I do hereby tender my resignation from Membership of Parliament, Lok Sabha with effect from 8th December 2023. Please accept my resignation.”

Later, he drove straight to AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal along with AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and spent more than three hours discussing the allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers in his cabinet. There was no official communication on the portfolios finalised for the ministers and the party sources dismissed the reports in a section of media.

The allotted portfolios may be released after the MLAs take oath in the Assembly on Saturday.