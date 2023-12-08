CM Revanth enquires about the health of KCR

December 08, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has enquired about the health of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rao fell down at his home last night due to which he was brought to the hospital. The police department had ensured green channel for the movement of the former Chief Minister from his home to the hospital. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Health secretary visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Mr. Rao where he interacted with the treating doctors and the hospital management.

Doctors informed the Health secretary that Mr. Rao suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and his health condition was said to be stable. The senior official directed the hospital management that best care should be provided to the former Chief Minister during the course of his hospitalisation.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on being briefed about the condition of Mr. Rao directed the Health secretary to continue to monitor the treatment of the former Chief Minister closely and keep him updated.