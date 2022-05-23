CM returns to city

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to the City on Monday night after his four-day visit to New Delhi and Punjab.

During his visit Mr. Rao visited Chandigarh to meet the families of farmers, who lost their lives during the year long farmers’ national agitation against agricultural laws. He distributed the cheques of ₹3 lakh to each bereaved family in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwanth Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

He also handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to each family of all four Army personnel from Punjab who gave supreme sacrifice at Galwan Valley.

The Delhi visit was as part of the India tour to attend national level political and social programmes. Earlier on Sunday he had hour- long luncheon meeting with Mr Kejriwal. Both CMs had discussed issues related to country’s federal structure, States contributions in national growth and other national political issues.

The Telangana CM had also visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and Mohalla Clinic in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met Mr. Rao last week while the TS CM had an interaction with noted journalist, economist and writer Prannoy Roy .