CM, Ministers skip official Republic Day fete at Raj Bhavan

Celebrations continue to be low key for the second consecutive year

The 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Telangana continued to be a low key affair for the second consecutive year. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the Tricolor at Raj Bhavan lawns amidst limited attendance at the venue. Neither Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao nor any of his Cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.

The State government was represented by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and a few senior bureaucrats. The continuing incidence of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was said to be the reason behind the low key celebrations.

The situation was not different from last year when the 72nd Republic Day celebrations were held at the Public Gardens. The Chief Minister and a few other Ministers however attended last year’s event. The Governor’s speech too today was brief as it ended in around 15 minutes but she made it a point to greet and interact with some of the ambulance drivers, sanitation workers and other frontline COVID warriors.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at his camp office separately. Panchayatraj Minister E. Dayakar Rao and some officials were present.