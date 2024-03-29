CM luring BRS leaders into Congress with threats: Kishan Reddy

March 29, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of luring BRS leaders into the Congress by threatening them with taking action for their alleged role in various scams under the previous government.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy is quite vocal in talking about land-grabbing and other illegal activities of the BRS leaders and assured them of taking to task all those responsible for such deeds. But, this has turned out to be empty rhetoric as he is now taking them into the Congress fold,” he charged at a press conference in Mahabubnagar on Friday.

Mr. Reddy, who went to the town to review the election strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, said that the Chief Minister has clearly no plans to investigate into the BRS government’s misdeeds and take action. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) probe has been put into cold storage under the guise of a judicial probe while the phone-tapping issue is being diluted with cases not mentioning about the snooping but only about destroying equipment,” he claimed.

“The Congress government is no better than the autocratic rule of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It neither has the strength nor resolve to implement the promised guarantees. There is no clarity on how it plans to secure funds for schemes and on pending ones like doles for the unemployed and farm loan waiver,” he added.

The BJP leader further called the government clueless about tackling the drought-like situation in most of Telangana even as drinking water crisis is looming large within the capital region and elsewhere. “Power cuts have already hit all sections including the agriculture and domestic sectors,” he said.

The government is also fleecing business persons in the name of “Rahul Gandhi Tax” to fund the party campaign, he said, and assured support if the State seeks help in investigating the phone-tapping issue.

The party will continue the constituency-wise strategy meetings for the next days in the presence of organising secretary Chandrasekhar, elections in-charge Abhay Patel and others at party offices.

Praja Ashirwada Yatra

Meanwhile, Chevella BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy continued his 14-day Praja Ashirwada Yatra for the second day and said that the Congress government’s approach of making promises without necessary financial backing is deceiving the public.

The free bus travel for women has no meaning when most villages do not have connectivity. The six guarantees touted by the Congress have unfortunately turned out to be six deceptive promises, rather than genuine commitments for people’s welfare, he said.