CM lays down guidelines for ‘Pattana Pragathi’

‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme should be conducted across the State on the well-laid foundation of ‘ Palle Pragathi’ with focus on Dalit bastis where a majority of the poor live, said Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao here on Tuesday.

As part of the State Municipal Conference held here at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss modalities of the proposed 10-day programme from February 24 to March 4 to focus on development and beautification of cities and towns, Chief Minister interacted with Mayors, Chairpersons, Municipal Commissioners, Collectors, Additional Collectors etc. He laid down the guidelines and road map for the ensuing programme.

Reiterating that focus should be more on the places where SC , ST, minorities lived, he said the town development action plans should be based on ward-wise and works should also be taken up ward-wise. Public toilets should be constructed in all towns and cities within three months and all the power related problems should be solved within eight months. He warned that if MLAs, Mayors, Chairpersons, Commissioners concerned failed to implement the work mandate, they might have to quit their posts.

Mr.Rao said there should be total discipline in fiscal matters and asserted that funds should be spent as per planning only. Padayatras and rallies to be taken out by public representatives which should begin from Dalit bastis. Irked with a Mandal Panchayat Raj Officer for being negligent and failing to undertake tour of villages to review Palle Pragathi programme, Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to camp and stay overnight in villages and conduct padayatras to achieve Palle Pragathi targets.

The following are the guidelines laid down by the Chief Minister for the Pattana Pragathi programme:

Government to give ₹148 crore for urban local bodies per month from Finance Commission funds, regular payment of utility bills by urban local bodies, educate and create public awareness on the new Municipal Act . A proposal under consideration to give another opportunity for regularisation of constructions on government lands in municipalities and a programme to be taken up soon for making Telangana totally literate State.

Prepare ward-wise plans, prepare annual, five-year town/city plans. Collectors, Additional Collectors should prepare the plans in consultation with councillors and corporators, take opinion from the People’s Committees appointed ward-wise. Special officer to be appointed for each ward on a permanent basis. Scan each ward and decide on what is needed, what is happening now and should happen.

For a model town and city, each one should think what should be done such as garbage disposal, cleaning drainage every day, supply drinking water daily, functional street lights and good roads without potholes. Cities and towns should have greenery everywhere, provide dumping yards, cremation and burial grounds, vegetable and meat and poultry parks, open play grounds and gyms for the youth.

Identify minimum civic facilities and provide them public toilets by utilising government land, street vending zones, parking lot for autorickshaws, taxis etc. on government lands, distribution of dustbins to every household for dry and wet garbage, adequate number of vans to transport garbage, purchase machines for drainage cleaning.