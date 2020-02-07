CM KCR, Governors of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh pray to Sammakka-Sarakka at Medaram Jatara

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Governors of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bandaru Dattatreya visited Medaram village and offered prayers to the tribal deities at the historic Sammakka- Sarakka Jatara here on Friday.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Dattatreya arrived in one helicopter and went round the altar praying to the deity duo Sammakka and Sarakka. The Governors offered sarees and other puja material.

Seeks deities’ blessings for people

Speaking to media persons Ms. Soundararajan said she was delighted to be part of the most popular tribal jatara. “I wish that the tribal traditions and customs continue, and blessings of deities Sammakka and Sarakka be with the people of Telangana,” she said.

Mr. Dattatreya too echoed similar feelings.

CM’s whistle-stop visit

Shortly after 12 pm, the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in a special helicopter. Accompanied by the District Collector R.V. Karnan, SP S.S.G. Patil and MLA D. Sitakka, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, he visited the altar and offered prayers to the deities. He spent about thirty minutes at the altar and later closeted with the public representatives for a while before leaving Medaram village. He did not spent much time or speak to the media persons as he was reportedly hard pressed for time.

A host of officials, MLAs, MLCs, and public representatives - mostly belonging to ruling party - chairpersons of various corporations and others came in large numbers with their followers. Protocol and special treatment given to them by the local authorities caused much inconvenience to the devotees waiting in queues for long time.