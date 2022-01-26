CM insulted Governor, charges BJP

Eatala accuses KCR of ‘violating’ the constitutional norms

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of ‘violating’ the constitutional norms and ‘insulting’ the Governor’s office by skipping the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister did not bother to send any official representative on his behalf though the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police were present. He had hoisted the flag in Pragathi Bhavan and placed a wreath at the War Memorial in Secunderabad, so there is more to it as it appeares to be intentional,” said former Minister and MLA Eatala Rajender at a press conference in party office.

“The Government has changed the venue from Public Gardens and the Chief Minister does not attend the function in Raj Bhavan with no official word. Is this the federal spirit which the CM keeps talking about? It is unfortunate and sad state of affairs prevailing in Telangana,” he rued.

The BJP leader said “governments come and go, so do the chief ministers” but the constitutional conventions and traditions remain the same, but these seem to be thrown to the winds. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should not forget that he was democratically elected to power because of the same Constitution for which Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been the architect,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister of late seemes to have become “desperate” as TS people no longer trusted his word and the fact he has been instigating his followers to physically attack political opponents is an indicator of his present plight. “He should remember this is Telangana and not Bengal. Our people always rose against tyranny and autocracy. If the government cannot protect MPs or MLAs, how will it give security to the common people,” he questioned with reference to the attack on Nizamabad MP D. Aravind.

Mr. Rajender also took objection to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly P. Srinivas Reddy’s comments on the Centre and said the post which he was holding was supposed to be ‘apolitical’ and should not be used for partisan ends. “It is a blot on the Speaker’s chair if he chose to speak like that. It is clear all this is part of a vicious propaganda unleashed by the government against the Centre,” he said.