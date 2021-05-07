CM asks PM for more vaccine doses

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on phone, and requested him to allocate a minimum of 2 lakh doses of vaccine per day to the State.

Earlier, Mr. Rao reviewed the vaccination programme and COVID-19 situation in the State with health officials and noted the low allocation of vaccine to the State, a release said. The State has been allocated till May 15, 4.69 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 2.16 lakh doses of COVAXIN.

A special drive has been launched to cover all the persons who are eligible for a second dose in this month to ensure proper utilisation of the available doses. The persons eligible for second dose will be allowed to get spot registration at government centres on production of certificate of first dose, the release added.