Clash erupts after cow vigilantes attack vehicle transporting cattle in Hyderabad; SI seriously injured

Telangana DGP in-charge Anjani Kumar warned persons indulging in communal disturbances of stern action

The premises of Sri Karmanghat Hanuman Devasthanam at Champapet in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 resembles a garrison on Wednesday, in wake of the midnight pelting of stones involving members of a cow vigilante and oxen-calves transporters. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana DGP in-charge Anjani Kumar warned persons indulging in communal disturbances of stern action

Two policemen were injured when a group of youngsters indulged in pelting of stones near Karmanghat Hanuman temple of Vanasthalipuram, in the eastern part of Hyderabad after midnight on February 22.

The Sub-Inspector of Vanasthalipuram police station, Madhava Reddy, was seriously injured during the incident and has been admitted to a private hospital. Quoting doctors, the police said the SI suffered a deep cut wound on the head and required to be operated upon. The other injured constable is recuperating. Five police vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Trouble started when a group of cow vigilante group intercepted a vehicle in which, reportedly, two oxen along with three calves were being transported from Mall village, near Nalgonda. The cow vigilante group members, who came in a seven-seater vehicle, allegedly attacked the persons sitting inside the vehicle transporting the animals.

Two others, who were following from behind and riding a bike, were also roughed up by the group. The persons attacked by the group fled the place. Within a few minutes, they rang up their associates who rushed to the spot and started attacking the cow vigilante group members.

The cow vigilante group members, who were outnumbered by the attackers, rushed inside a temple at Karmanghat and started pelting stone at the attackers. Meanwhile, the police arrived there and dispersed the two groups.

“We arrested seven members who attacked the youngsters and seized the vehicle in which the oxen and calves were being transported,” the police said.

Telangana DGP in-charge Anjani Kumar warned persons indulging in communal disturbances of stern action, after reviewing the incident at Karmanghat temple over cattle transportation.

Mr. Kumar said that Rachakonda police registered five cases in connection with the violence involving a cow vigilante group and another group of persons illegally transporting cattle. The DGP in-charge held a meeting with the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad along with Intelligence Chief and ADG Law and Order.