Claims and counter-claims on medical college

November 14, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

With establishment of medical college at Sangareddy becoming a reality, both ruling party and opposition Congress are trying claim the credit into their account.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao would inagurate the medical college on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Hyderabad on Monday, Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for establishing medical college at Sangareddy, a long-pending demand. He said that he had received information about the inauguration of the medical college officially.

“In 2013, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh the then chief minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy made proposals in the Cabinet. Later it was sanctioned but shifted to Siddipet. I had fought for medical college for three years and later submitted memorandum to Chief Minister in the Assembly for three times. Now I thank Chief Minister for releasing money and completing the construction,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Meanwhile, TRS district president and Handloom Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar and MLA Kranthi Kiran said that because of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao the medical college was realised. They said that that the previous government has totally neglected the demand for medical college.

The entire district headquarters town has transformed into pink colour with flexi boards and party flags all around.

