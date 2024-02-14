GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Church ransacked, 14 injured in group clashes in Telangana’s Janwada

February 14, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - HYDERABAD 

Lavpreet Kaur
The ransacked premises of Methodist Church, Janwada, after the riot late on February 13, 2024.

The ransacked premises of Methodist Church, Janwada, after the riot late on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 14 people suffered injuries after a fight broke out between the two parties in Janwada village of Telangana on Tuesday night. 

“The fight broke out between the two parties at around 7.30-8 p.m. on the issue of road widening. The villagers asked to widen the road while the members of the church protested calling it encroaching on their land,” B Veera Babu, Inspector, Mokila Police Station explained.

During this fight, 11 members in the Methodist Church and three villagers suffered injuries, the official further informed. They were immediately taken to the hospital, three of them who suffered head injuries were taken to the Gandhi Hospital, he said adding that all of them are discharged and safe. 

The investigation is underway.

The Mokila police station has filed the case under the  Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 503 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

