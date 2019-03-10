Chirumarthi Lingaiah to quit Congress

Putting to rest all speculation on his political moves Congress MLA from Nakrekal (SC) Chirumarthi Lingaiah declared that he was quitting the party to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In a two page letter signed by him released to the media here late on Saturday evening, Mr. Lingaiah praised the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and launched a scathing attack on the Congress leaders from Nalgonda, including his mentor and former Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The Congress leaders did not do anything for Nalgonda and in fact have hindered the development of the backward district, the MLA wrote. “Development at a scale not heard of before has been taken up under KCR since 2014. There has been no development by so-called big Congress leaders in Nalgonda, not only have they been hindering progress but also there appears no signs of any change in their attitudes,” Mr. Lingaiah wrote. While many people in Nalgonda still wait for water, have barren lands, suffer with fluorosis, the Congress leaders did not work for them.

He said that he would soon quit the Congress party and join the TRS and added that he was ready to submit his resignation, if need should arise, and contest afresh on TRS ticket. With Lingaiah’s desertion, the tally of Congress legislators in the old undivided Nalgonda falls to two — Huzurnagar MLA and TPCC elangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.