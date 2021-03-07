Chiranjeevi adds glitz to coal town

Sunday turned out to be a day of excitement and glitter for the denizens of Yellandu town as the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Acharya starring Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan began in the coal town.
The surroundings of Jawahar Khani 5 Open Cast Project (JK-5 OCP) here came alive with scores of film lovers and fans thronging the venue of the film shoot to catch a glimpse of of the star father-son duo.
Local police, along with the security personnel of the government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited, made elaborate security arrangements for the film shoot.
Some exciting sequences, including fighting scenes of the upcoming movie, directed by Koratala Siva, are expected to be shot at the JK-5 OCP as well as the 21 incline underground coal mine, one of the oldest coal mines of the only State-owned coal mining company in south India, till March 13, sources said.
Later, Mr Chiranjeevi and his son Mr Ram Charan visited the residence of Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar in Khammam late on Sunday evening. They are expected to stay at the Minister’s residence in the town during the period of film shoot till this weekend.
