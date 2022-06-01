Chintan Shivir of Congress confident of pulling down TRS

Issue of respect for seniority raised

Issue of respect for seniority raised

The Chintan Shivir of the Telangana Congress saw some members raising the issue of respect for seniority, which they claimed was lacking in the party, and won’t do any good if the issue was not addressed too seriously.

Some leaders raised the issue in the Committee on Organisation that discussed the ongoing party activities and the utilisation of human resources. Questions were also raised on the functioning of the Disciplinary Committee, which they said needed to be more open and unbiased. Ignorance of district level leaders was also a huge concern, some members argued, as they were key in strengthening the party at the district level.

Later, briefing the media, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that healthy discussions at the Chintan Shivir would pave the way for dethroning the KCR government in Telangana, which was “pushed into a debt trap by the Chief Minister”.

He said that the meeting discussed how the BJP was trying to destroy the country with its “divisive policies and stoking communal feelings among people in Telangana for political gains”. He said that everyone has a role to play in ensuring that the Constitution of India was saved as the BJP was hell-bent on destroying it.

He also said that the six committees formed on various issues had fruitful discussions with the members giving their feedback. The outcome of these committees will be discussed further and resolutions would be passed.

The committees will lead to serious discussions and the outcome will result in the Congress policy for the next elections in Telangana.

The outcome of the AICC Chintan Shivir held at Udaipur will give the roadmap for the formulation of Telangana policy with issues specific to the State. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will also discuss the reports before taking them to the people.

AICC in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore, and AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivas Krishnan were present.