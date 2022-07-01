Chief Election Commissioner of India on a two day visit to Hyderabad

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar arrived in Hyderabad on Friday on a two-day visit. Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj received the CEC.

Mr. Kumar is scheduled to visit Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and also hold discussions with the officials of ECIL regarding different aspects on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He would also hold discussions with the Officers of CEO office, Telangana and review various election-related issues.