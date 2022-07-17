Chess Olympiad torch arrives in Hyderabad

Three-time World championship bronze medallist Dronavalli Harika received the Chess Olympiad torch at Gachibowli Stadium here in the presence of Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) from July 28 to August 10. The torch relay will cover 75 iconic locations before reaching the final destination.

Harika, who is one of the members of the Indian squad aiming to win the gold, said she was delighted to be part of what she felt to be a grand occasion which was also attended among others by GM E. Arjun, the first Grandmaster in men’s category from Telangana.