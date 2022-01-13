Chenna Reddy’s contributions recalled on his 103rd birth anniversary

The 103rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy saw a stream of Congress leaders visiting his memorial at Indira Park and paying tributes to him.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, former PCC Chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister and Marri Chenna Reddy’s son Marri Shashidhar Reddy and senior leader Niranjan were among those who paid their tributes.

Speaking at the memorial, Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled the services of late Chenna Reddy as a statesman and administrator par excellence who commanded respect from all sections for his futuristic vision in developing the combined Andhra Pradesh. Terming him as a ‘Chanakya’ in modern day politics, he said the role of Chenna Reddy in catapulting Telangana statehood to the national level cannot be forgotten.

Channa Reddy worked as a Minister in the combined AP and also as a Union Minister apart from serving as a Governor. He was the Chief Minister twice in the combined Andhra Pradesh.