Charu Sinha takes charge as IGP of CRPF Southern Sector

March 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Charu Sinha

Senior IPS officer Charu Sinha assumed charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Southern Sector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here in Hyderabad. 

Ms.Sinha, who served as CRPF IGP of Srinagar sector for more than two years, was recently transferred to SS.

A Telangana cadre IPS officer, Ms. Sinha had earlier served as CRPF IGP in Jammu sector. Scores of CRPF commandos won gallantry awards for their operations in Srinagar sector during her stint in Srinagar. The officer completed her graduation from St. Francis College and post-graduation in political science from University of Hyderabad. 

