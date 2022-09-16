Charminar Pedestrianisation Project shelved

MA&UD dept. initiates Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Project

The much-delayed Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), which has been incomplete for close to quarter a century, has been officially scrapped in favour of a new project being taken up by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department.

The ‘Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Project’, initiated by MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, will look beyond architectural restoration and constitute a comprehensive master plan integrated with a social and economic revitalisation plan to ensure sustainable development of the historic precinct, as per a communique from the department.

Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar has already initiated discussions with director general of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Luis Monreal, chief executive of the Trust Ratish Nanda, and managing director of Think City-Malaysia Hamdan Abdul Majeed towards partnering with the government of Telangana to envision the project, the statement informed.

The Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority and the National Institute of Urban Management will spearhead the project.