Chakali Ilamma statue inaugurated

Chakali Ilamma statue was inaugurated at Chitkul village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday. Descendants of Ilamma family participated in the programme from Palakurthi in Jangaon district.

In a memorandum addressed to Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, grand son of Ilamma Ramachandram urged the government to establish the statue of Ilamma near secretariat or tank bund or Shilparamam, naming the district of Jangaon or medical college after her, memorial at Palakurthi and admitting Rajakas in the SC community.