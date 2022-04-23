Centre thinking of bringing petroleum products under GST

‘TRS has no moral right to question hike of petrol and diesel’

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the Centre contemplated bringing petroleum products under GST to bring down their prices but some states, including Telangana, opposed it.

He found fault with ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its leaders for throwing complete blame in Union Government keeping the reality in dark.

“Despite knowing facts, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao throwing mud on the Centre intentionally on increase of prices in petroleum products to divert public attention. Telangan is one of the states where petroleum products cost is high. Centre has reduced excise tax ₹10 per litre on diesel and ₹5 on petrol in the wake of prices in the international market. As many as 18 states have reduced the prices between ₹10 and ₹20 whereas Telangana has not reduced even a single paise,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar in a release here on Saturday. He asked whether TRS has any moral right to point a finger at Centre in this regard.

The BJP president said that the TRS Government has increased VAT by four percent after it came to power and whenever there was hike in the cost of petroleum products, the income of the sate has been increasing. He said that petrol can be sold for Rs. 85 per litre if the state was ready to forgo its share of VAT. He has also compared and explained how the rates in the BJP -NDA ruled States are less than in States ruled by other parties.