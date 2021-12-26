Telangana

Centre should clarify on NEP: Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar addressing a gathering at Hitex on Sunday.  

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the onus was on Central government to allay the fears of several States on the New Education Policy (NEP).

Addressing a gathering after launching the national-level Edu X at Hitex in Madhapur on Sunday, Mr. Kumar said that it was the Union government’s responsibility to clarify doubts before implementing NEP.

Concerned about the loss to the education sector during the pandemic, he urged both the Centre and State to declare 2022-23 the year of making up the losses.

Telangana Residential School Management Association (RSMA) representatives Y.S. Shekhar and Madhusudhan were present.


