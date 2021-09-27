Centre ignoring promises made to Telangana: KTR

None of the project proposals forwarded by Telangana has received approval, says Minister

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has criticised the Central government for ignoring the projects forwarded by Telangana and not implementing the assurances given in the State Reorganisation Act.

The Minister took a dig at the Congress and the BJP leaders for indulging in “cheap politics” in their efforts to bring down the reputation of the State, which was ranked among the top contributors to the country’s economy. The Centre had not implemented the assurances given to Telangana like setting up of a railway coach factory, tribal university, steel factory at Bayyaram and the ITIR as promised in the State Reorganisation Act, he said.

But the BJP promised rail coach factory in Maharashtra during the previous elections and the factory was set up within two years at Latur. The Telangana government proposed to develop five industrial corridors — Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada — but none of them had received approval so far.

There was no response to the State’s request for extending ₹ 1,000 crore assistance for setting up Pharma City, the largest pharma cluster coming up at Mucherla on the city outskirts. The BJP, which promised 2 crore jobs a year, was instead rendering equal number of people jobless in the name of disinvestment. He was replying to the debate on “Progress of industries and IT sectors in the State” which came up as short discussion in the Assembly on Monday.

Job notification

He criticised the BJP leaders for their claims of conducting Million March if the government failed to issue job notifications. “There are 8.32 lakh vacant posts in the Central government. Why are you (the BJP leaders) not asking about that? The Centre is removing people from their jobs in the name of disinvestment and these leaders do not raise any questions,” he wondered.

Mr. Rama Rao said the State on its part was making significant contribution to the country’s economy, which was evident from the RBI’s handbook of statistics. Telangana, which was 11th in the country in terms of area, was the fourth largest contributor to the economy after Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, according to the RBI handbook. “The State’s contribution is acknowledged by the RBI, not by our government. Why are these leaders trying to hurt the image of the State as the most investor friendly?” he asked.