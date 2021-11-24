‘Centre humiliated TS by not giving appointment to CM’

Minister calls upon parties to join hands with TRS

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao alleged that the Centre has humiliated Telangana State by not giving an appointment to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and a delegation of Ministers led by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

They were forced to wait for four hours in New Delhi, he said.

“Why were the appointments not confirmed for the delegations from the State?” asked Mr. Rao while speaking to reporters in Warangal district on Wednesday along with MLAs G. Venkataramana Reddy, and P. Sudarshan Reddy.

The Minister said that last time too, all the paddy produce was procured by the State government from farmers and this time also it would be done. He added that the Centre failed to give any assurance to the State government on procurement despite repeated appeals. “There is no clarity on how much quantity of fine variety and raw variety paddy would be purchased by the FCI.” He said that the State was unable to give any clarity on the next crop to be sown by farmers as the Centre itself has not given any advice.

He called upon parties to join hands with TRS to pressurise the Centre to take a decision in favour of farmers. He also wanted TPCC president Revanth Reddy to stage a dharna in New Delhi.