Central team visits flood-affected areas

It interacts with rain-affected families

The State government has decided to construct a stormwater drain to discharge flood water coming from Nagole, Bandlaguda and Bairamalguda tanks into Musi river as a permanent measure to avoid flooding of adjoining areas due to excess rain.

The government has decided to rope in consultants for preparing a comprehensive plan in this direction. Officials of the GHMC explained the situation in areas affected by the recent heavy rain/flood to the inter-ministerial team deputed by the Central government.

The team headed by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Praveen Vashista inspected the damage caused by recent rain/flood in areas under LB Nagar and Khairatabad zones on the second day of their visit to the city on Friday. The team members interacted with the families in the affected areas to find out the extent of losses they had suffered.

GHMC officials led by zonal commissioner Upender Reddy who accompanied the team informed them about the relief and restoration works.

At Karmanghat, officials told the team that flood water from Bairamalguda and other areas had inundated close to 2,000 houses.