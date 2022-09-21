The Medical and Health Department has issued notices establishing Central Medicine Stores (CMS) at 12 places in the State. A total of ₹43.2 crore was allotted for this purpose, allocating ₹3.6 crore for each store. The staff will be recruited on outsourcing basis. This facilitates smooth and early availability of medicine to the patients, according to a release here on Wednesday.
Central Medicine Stores at 12 places in State
