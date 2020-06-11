Cement firms told to reduce price

The State government has asked the cement companies to reduce the prices of cement in the light of slowdown in the market because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and V. Prashant Reddy, accompanied by senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, interacted with the representatives of the cement companies. Mr. Rama Rao told the representatives that on the lines of other sectors which faced difficulties due to impact of coronavirus, the real estate sector too is facing problems post-lockdown. There is a need to extend a helping hand to the sector and the government is therefore seeking cooperation of the cement companies in bringing down the prices so that real estate picks up momentum. The cement companies’ representatives, according to an official release, responded positively to the government’s request.

They assured that they would hold internal discussions for finalising the quantum of reduction of price per bag and communicate the same to the government within a week. The cement companies which agreed to provide a bag of cement for ₹230 for construction of double bedroom houses agreed to extend the concession for three more years for government projects.

The Ministers decided to set up an exclusive centre under the auspices of the National Academy of Construction for training youth of Miryalaguda and enhancing their employability in the cement manufacturing units located in good numbers in the area. The cement companies assured that they would extend their cooperation in the training activities and absorb the qualified youth in their respective firms.