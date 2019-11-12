CCTVs to monitor illegal sand mining

Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Venkateswar Reddy on Monday said the department was considering proposals to install CCTV units in Kanagal mandal, notorious for illegal sand mining, to check the practice.

Interacting with tractor owners, local representatives and drivers in Darveshpuram village in the mandal, Mr. Reddy asserted that police department will ensure 100% implementation of the sand taxi policy.

Particular to Parvathagiri and Lingotam stream beds, often targeted by locals for sand, Mr. Reddy said electronic surveillance would be an efficient way to curb the practice in the mandal.

“We would use ₹ 8 lakh from the gram panchayat fund to install at least 40 CCTV units around these places, and also integrate the units to the command control centre in Nalgonda town for 24-hour surveillance,” he said. Through better implementation of sand taxi policy, all registered tractor drivers would benefit, and transparent transactions would also help accumulate fund for gram panchayats with sand reaches, he said. Violators, however, would be fined, he warned.