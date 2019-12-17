CAT hears IPS trainee petition

The petition filed by IPS trainee officer K.V. Maheswara Reddy, whose offer of employment was suspended following registration of a domestic violence case against him, came up for hearing in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The Tribunal’s administrative member B.V. Sudhakar heard the petition filed by the trainee officer. The matter was posted to Wednesday to elicit the stand of Union Home Ministry on the matter.
Describing the Union’s action as ‘unilateral’, the petitioner’s counsel said there was no provision for suspension of offer of appointment in All India Service Rules.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.