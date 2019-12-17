CAT hears IPS trainee petition

The petition filed by IPS trainee officer K.V. Maheswara Reddy, whose offer of employment was suspended following registration of a domestic violence case against him, came up for hearing in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Tribunal’s administrative member B.V. Sudhakar heard the petition filed by the trainee officer. The matter was posted to Wednesday to elicit the stand of Union Home Ministry on the matter.

Describing the Union’s action as ‘unilateral’, the petitioner’s counsel said there was no provision for suspension of offer of appointment in All India Service Rules.