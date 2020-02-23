Cash prizes for 100 ‘lucky’ bus passengers

District authorities conducted a lucky draw and selected 100 commuters who availed of TSRTC’s free bus services to Vemulawada for Mahasivaratri on Friday.
The free services were offered to encourage passengers to choose RTC buses over private vehicles so as to reduce traffic congestion on roads during the festivities. One such service was operated from Karimnagar, Sircilla and Siddipet towns each while seven buses were operated from various other locations to the temple town.
The passengers, who travelled in the special buses, participated in a lucky draw. Each winner will get a cash prize of ₹1,116, which would be distributed from Monday. Further details about the prize can be obtained by dialling 81069-48053 (Rajkiran), according to release here today.
