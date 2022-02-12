Telangana

Car catches fire at parking lot, 3 other vehicles gutted

A Range Rover car parked in the main parking of Hyderabad Gymkhana at Jubilee Hills caught fire damaging three more cars completely on Friday evening.

Police said that around 7.40 p.m., smoke started emitting from the Range Rover’s bonnet and within a few minutes, the entire vehicle caught fire. “Valet parking staff tried to douse the flames but in vain. They didn’t even make an attempt to remove the remaining vehicles from the parking lot, and as a result one Toyota Innova, Mahindra Thar and Kia Seltos were gutted,” Jubilee Hills police said.

The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras and a case was registered.


