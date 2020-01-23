Candidates sweat it out on last day of campaigning

It was a grand finale for all candidates and parties on the last day of electioneering for MCK on Wednesday.

All the streets in various localities reverberated with slogans from loudspeakers mounted on autorickshaws appealing voters to elect the respective parties’ candidates from various municipal divisions and distributing polling slips. As a last-minute effort, all the contesting candidates have taken to streets with their supporters seeking votes.

TRS is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters promising the continuation of developmental works. Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar alone had single-handedly campaigned in all the municipal divisions.

The BJP had also intensified its electioneering. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had campaigned vigorously for the party candidates in majority of the divisions. He had been claiming that all the developmental works taken up with the central government funds and alleged that the TRS leaders had involved in large-scale corruption and irregularities in the execution of Smart city works.

BJP legislator from Hyderabad Raja Singh had given a fillip to the campaign in Karimnagar with his roadshows on Wednesday. Former MP G Vivekanand had also campaigned for the BJP candidates in Karimnagar town.

The Congress campaign was taken up by TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy had also campaigned for its candidate in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.