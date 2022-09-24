Campaign for Formula E car racing to kickstart in Hyderabad on Sunday

An earlier generation racing car will be on display for public on Tank Bund

The prestigious Formula E car racing that is allotted to Hyderabad for February 11 next year will be formally kicked off with the display of a Gen 2 car, which is the previous model of racing, for public viewing at Tank Bund on Sunday.

Hyderabad will be among 12 cities in the world and only one in India chosen to host the Formula E Prix 2023 as the event is called. The city will feature in season nine since inception of Formula racing and see the introduction of Generation 3 cars which will run on EV technology for the first time.

The State government which will host the event around Necklace road over 2.8 kms has got two Gen 2 cars which will be showcased at different locations in the city in the next few months to create awareness among public about the thrill of high speed car speeding, according to Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar.

The senior official told The Hindu that the event will not just be limited to a display of racing but setting up an eco system of this kind of cars in circuits held since the 90s. An ‘e village’ will host entertainment for visitors to view cars from inception and meet drivers and an ‘emotion club’ will have VIPs from various car manufacturing companies like Mercedes to do the networking for the event. An E Formula team from its headquarters in London will be in city for five days from Monday to see the arrangements.

Mr. Arvind Kumar also said 16 car pitstops — stations for refuelling, fixing new tyres, repairs and driver change — were planned by the side of I-Max. The track alignment for racing was also taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The track is scheduled to be completed by December.

HMDA officials said the tracks were designed to withstand speeds of cars up to 280 km per hour. The officials had visited Seoul in South Korea last month to see the tracks and replicate the model here. Seoul had hosted the previous edition of Formula racing.

The track was designed from Telugu Talli statue and will pass through NTR garden, then the tamarind tree near Mint Compound, I-Max theatre and Indira Gandhi statue. A seating arrangement for 40,000 spectators was planned. A dozen internationally reputed automobile companies will participate. The drivers are expected to complete 40 laps as part of the competitions.