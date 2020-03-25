Telangana

Call toll free number in emergencies: Collector, SP

‘Government facilitating people in many ways to ensure their safety’

Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier on Tuesday appealed to people to call toll free number 1800 425 1939 in case of emergency related with COVID-19. They said the government was facilitating people to ensure their safety.

Top district officials toured the main market areas in the town interacting with people and businessmen, including vegetable and fruit vendors. The first arrived at Shivaji Chowk and told the road side fruit vendors not to hike prices. The Collector and SP walked to Gandhi Chowk and Devichand Chowk to check if people were assembling in more numbers.

The officials also told people about the rules related to vehicle use.

