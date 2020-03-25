Call toll free number in emergencies: Collector, SP

Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier on Tuesday appealed to people to call toll free number 1800 425 1939 in case of emergency related with COVID-19. They said the government was facilitating people to ensure their safety.
Top district officials toured the main market areas in the town interacting with people and businessmen, including vegetable and fruit vendors. The first arrived at Shivaji Chowk and told the road side fruit vendors not to hike prices. The Collector and SP walked to Gandhi Chowk and Devichand Chowk to check if people were assembling in more numbers.
The officials also told people about the rules related to vehicle use.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.