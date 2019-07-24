CAC lacks clarity on its role

The newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), comprising former Test cricketers M.V. Narasimha Rao, S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and the ex-India women’s cricket captain Purnima Rau, is still not sure of its role and when its members can effectively start functioning.

It may be recalled that the CAC was nominated at the HCA Association Annual General Meeting here on Sunday without any dissenting voices. But for it to be functional, there has to be an official communication to the members suggesting their appointment. “We are waiting for the authorised letter regarding our appointment to the CAC. Only then we will know to whom we should report and what our role will be,” says Mr. Raju in a chat with The Hindu on Tuesday.

Interestingly, it is the CAC that has to nominate from the prospective applicants the senior selection committee and the coaches of the State teams in various age groups, including for Ranji Trophy. Since the current scenario at the HCA does not give it the normal leeway to carry out business, even if it is the Committee of Administrators, a governing authority appointed by the High Court, a letter from it is being looked up to.

It is obvious that the CAC has to clearly follow the BCCI rules and regulations, which in turn are guided by the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.

“We have to know what are the powers vested in us. We are also new to this role and have to be clearly briefed on many issues before we start functioning,” says Mr. Raju.

The CAC expects clarity within the next few days for it cannot afford to wait too long as a duly-elected body in the HCA would be in place only in September first week. Since the season virtually starts and the teams get into action and that the Ranji players too should know who would coach them, it is not surprising for the CAC to look for an early response defining their role.