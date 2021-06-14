By joining BJP Eatala boarded a sinking ship: Jagadish Reddy

He says he won’t meet such a fate as being wished by his political foes

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have observed that by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former minister Eatala Rajender has boarded a sinking ship in the State and similar is the fate of a few other leaders who followed him.

“His (Mr. Rajender) joining the BJP clearly indicates that he has had a special agenda from the beginning as simply differences of opinion with the party (TRS) leadership won’t prompt any leader to switch loyalties. He must explain to people, particularly those of Huzurabad constituency, as to on which parameter the BJP was better than the TRS since the ruling party at the national-level has not brought in any welfare flagship measure compared to TRS,” Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference along with MLAs G. Kishore Kumar, B. Mallaiah Yadav, P. Shekhar Reddy, N. Bhaskar Rao and MP B. Lingaiah Yadav in the TRS Legislature Party office here he pointed out that there was no correlation between his words and deeds as he had been strongly criticising the BJP till a few days back. “By joining the BJP he has joined the heirs of Hitler,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Rajender’s eulogy of BJP now was like searching for ‘ghee’ in sponge (ghee) ridge gourd. If he had serious differences with the TRS leadership and problems within the party for long, as being claimed by him now, he would not have continued with the party for so long and enjoyed power, including as minister for over seven years, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.

‘Won’t happen’

“Some of my opponents have been day-dreaming that I will meet the same fate as Mr. Rajender. I must tell such wishful thinkers that it won’t happen to me even in my dreams,” Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.

The TRS leaders remarked that Mr. Rajender as well as the leaders who joined the BJP along with him would sink along with the ship (BJP) like other leaders who had left the party. “By leaving TRS Mr. Rajender has left the herd and went into the forest alone only to be a prey to hungry wild animals,” he observed. He would have continued in TRS till the inquiry against his (family’s) lands was over, if he was innocent.