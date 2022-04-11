Burglar from Karnataka arrested, ₹ 32 lakh worth property recovered

L.B. Nagar police and officials of central crime station on Monday nabbed a house burglar and recovered ₹ 32 lakh worth property, including 440 grams of gold ornaments, from him.

Police said 28-year-old Jaganath, a car driver hailing from Tumkur district of Karnataka and another person Brahmadou alias Raja Sri Ganesh after committing burglaries in parts of their home State moved to Telangana.

Jaganath was arrested thrice in Bengaluru and other areas and sent to jail. Raja Sri Ganesh was also involved in burglaries in Miyapur, LB Nagar and Ghatkesar police limits, and was also detained under Preventive Detention Act.

According to police, the duo met in Bengaluru through a common friend and sketched their future burglaries in Telangana.

Police said the duo conducted recce of locked houses during the day and by night driving their scooter, they broke open houses. While one waited in a nearby park, the other would be at a house and they both communicated only by Whatsapp.

On the intervening night of March 6 and 7, the accused persons were in Rock Town Colony in LB Nagar police limits and stole gold ornaments from a house and some cash from a phramacy office in the colony. They purchased a four-wheeler from an online portal and committed other offences at Prodattur, Banjara Hills and Bellary.

The recovered property from accused Jaganath included 440 grams gold ornaments, 568 grams silver ornaments, 26 wrist watches, six mobile phones, a car and USD currency amounting to ₹ 1 lakh.

Search for absconding accused Raja Sri Ganesh is on.