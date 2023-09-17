Bureau of Energy Efficiency plans to launch ₹12,000 crore Interest Subversion Scheme

September 17, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a bid to turbocharge energy efficiency initiatives across industries, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE- GoI), with the support of Union Ministry of Power and Ministry of Finance, is planning to launch an interest subvention scheme with substantial amount of ₹12,000 crore, of which ₹6,000 crore will be specifically earmarked to bolster the energy efficiency efforts of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and strengthen them.

Addressing the Energy Efficient Summit 2023, hosted by CII-Godrej GBC in Hyderabad, BEE’s Director General, Abhay Bhakre, highlighted the scheme’s goal of offering reduced-interest loans for energy efficiency projects, a collaboration between BEE, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and other stakeholders. Key features encompass eligibility for projects aiming at a minimum of 10% projected energy savings.

This initiative is seamlessly integrated into the broader BEE-SME programme, spanning 35 energy-intensive SME clusters across 12 sectors. It includes adopting energy-efficient technologies, sharing knowledge, capacity building, and innovative financial mechanisms. The goals are reduced energy consumption, increased energy efficiency, lower CO2 emissions, improved profitability and competitiveness for MSMEs, and more job opportunities.

Mr. Abhay Bhakre shared India’s 2023 Energy Efficient Plan, aligning with the global low-GHG emissions and climate resilience commitment. Making appeal to CII for continued collaboration in advancing energy efficiency and sustainability efforts, Bhakre said that G20 leaders pledged to integrate low-GHG emissions and climate-resilient sustainable development, accelerating efforts in areas such as Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) promotion and biodiversity conservation.

He emphasised BEE’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency through the proposal of around 150 technologies for industries, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. One of BEE’s key initiatives, the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, regulates energy consumption in energy-intensive industries. Covering 13 sectors and 1,073 designated consumers, it mandates energy efficiency targets and annual consumption reporting.

At the Energy Efficient Summit 2023 in Hyderabad, Venkatagiri, executive director of CII, praised BEE and EESL's relentless pursuit of energy efficiency. A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, EESL Advisor in South India and Union Territories, shared the report on the impact of Energy Efficiency on Enhancing Economy in CII National Summit with BEE DG Abhay Bhakre along with Ashok Kumar Deputy DG.