Building collapse

January 31, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One half of the building housing Deccan Mall on the Minister Road was completely brought down on Tuesday by GHMC authorities.

Reports about sudden collapse of six floors of the building all at once sent the surrounding residents into a panic mode for a brief while, prompting the higher authorities of GHMC to inspect the site.

However, the Engineering wing officials informed that the collapse was planned, and that demolition of one wing of the L shaped building has been complete. Once the access was cleared, the remaining part too would be taken up, they said.

The building was gutted in massive fire accident recently, and lost much of its structural strength, due to which the GHMC decided that it should be pulled down.

