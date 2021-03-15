Budget session of Telangana Legislature to last for 10 days, till March 26

Presentation of Budget on March 18; No word about resolution on farm laws

The Budget session of Telangana Legislature will last for 10 days till March 26 with the presentation of Budget for 2021-22 on March 18. There will be no sitting on March 19 and 21.

Length of the seventh session of the second Telangana Legislative Assembly was decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held after the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and Council on Monday.

Chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the BAC meeting was attend by representatives of AIMIM and Congress and several Ministers including V. Prashanth Reddy (Legislative Affairs) T. Harish Rao (Finance) on behalf of the treasury benches.

As per the scheduled approved by the BAC, condolence motions would be taken up on March 16 to pay tributes to Nomula Narsimhaiah, who represented the Assembly from Nagarjunasagar Constituency in the present House, and eight former members – members who represented House in the past.

Discussion on the motion of tanks to the Governor’s address including the reply by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be taken up on March 17. After the presentation of Annual Budget for 2021-22 by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao on March 18, there would be no sitting of the House on March 19.

General discussion on the Budget/Annual Financial Statement would be taken up on March 20 and 22 with no sitting on March 21 on account of holiday. Reply to the discussion on Budget would also be given on March 22.

Similarly, discussion/voting of demands for grants and other government business and bills would be held on March 23, 24 and 25 and the appropriation bill along with other government business and bills would be taken up on the last day of the session on March 26.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka demanded taking up debate on important issues such three new farm laws made by the Centre to pass a resolution against them, on the gruesome daylight murder of the lawyer couple G. Vaman Rao as also on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project taken up by Andhra Pradesh stating that it would have severe impact on the riparian rights of Telangana, particularly on the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

However, there was no assurance on the Congress demand from the government. Ministers S. Nirajan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, G. Kamalakar, Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, Whip G. Sunita Laxma Reddy and Ahmed Pasha Quadri from AIMIM also attended the BAC meeting. The Council would also sit till March 26.