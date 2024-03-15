BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao questions how Kavitha can be arrested without transit warrant

March 15, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao objected to the ED officials move to arrest party MLC K. Kavitha without a transit warrant on March 15.

Tension mounted outside Ms. Kavitha’s residence soon after the ED conducted searches.

Former IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao accompanied by former Minister T. Harish Rao rushed to the residence of Ms. Kavitha.

Viral video clips of Mr. Rama Rao entering into heated argument with the ED officials was circulated by the BRS media team.

In the clip, Mr. Rama Rao is seen questioning the ED officials as to how they could arrest Ms. Kavitha without a proper transit warrant.

He reminded them that the ED officials had giving in writing that they would not arrest the BRS MLC. Mr. KTR is heard saying that the ED officials would face the trouble for failing to keep the promise it had made to the SC.

He also alleged that the ED team had deliberately come on a Friday. He also took serious exception to the ED officials directive that no one should enter the house even after the searches had been completed. He questioned the officials on how they could arrest Mr. Kavitha while claiming that it was not possible to take her before the Magistrate today.

Officials on their part said the aggrieved person always can take take recourse to legal remedy. On official is heard asking how the BRS leaders had entered into the house. An ED team member is seen recording the proceedings.

Meanwhile, BRS cadres raised slogans against the BJP Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting their leader.