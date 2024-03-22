BRS urges Congress govt. to lift Nagarjunsagar project gates to save standing crops instead of political gates

March 22, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy has asked the Congress government in the State to lift the Nagarjunsagar project gates in order to save standing crops under the Left Canal facing withering due to lack of water for irrigation instead of lifting political gates to encourage defections.

He examined the withered crops in Kottala, Chalmareddy Gudem and Nayudu Palem villages on Friday along with MLC M.C. Koti Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri A. Sandeep Reddy, former MLAs R. Ravindra Naik, N. Bhagat and party leader Ramchander Naik.

He said: “Drought conditions have descended once again in Telangana within 100 days of the Congress coming back to power and the Chief Minister and Ministers are engaged in only pleasing the party leadership in Delhi neglecting the problems of farmers and other sections.”

“It was the previous BRS government that released water to the entire Left Canal ayacut, including the tail-end areas, for the past 10 years. But the Congress government is disinterested in releasing water. In the past, the BRS government had deployed security (watch) at major canals under Palair (as part of Left Canal ayacut) reservoir in the past. This season, most of the farmers are in need of critical wetting. Crops are withering in about 2 lakh acres under the Left Canal. Voltage fluctuations are also high leading to burn out of motors,” he added.

Later, they also examined withered crops in Anthamma Gudem and Dhoti Gudem villages of Pochampally mandal in Bhongir Constituency. Party leader B. Bhikshmaiah Goud, Ch. Venkateshwar Reddy, K. Amarender, M. Prabhakar Reddy, K. Pushpalath, P. Venkatesh and several others were also present.