BRS to hold protests on April 6 to seek paddy bonus

April 01, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked party leaders to submit a memorandum to District Collectors across the State on April 2 seeking ₹500 per quintal bonus for paddy to be procured this season as promised by the Congress government.

Speaking at Suryapet on Sunday, he said the party MLAs and MLCs would make a representation to the State government in Hyderabad on the same day to press for implementation of the promise of ₹500 per quintal bonus for paddy. He told the party leaders to take up ‘deeksha’, a sit-in protest demonstration, in all Assembly Constituency headquarters to press for the demand on April 6.

Stating that the government was utilising all of its time in targeting the Opposition instead of focusing on administration and addressing the problems of people and farmers, he said snatching a few MLAs by employing different tactics would not be cared for. He observed that the government was also looking at the problems with regard to the Medigadda Barrage through a magnifying glass and if it had the will, it would have already found a way to lift back water and protect the crops.