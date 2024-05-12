BRS seeks additional deployment of force in Huzurnagar segment

On the eve of polling day, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the ruling Congress is planning booth capturing in Chinthalapalem mandal of Huzurnagar constituency and requested deployment of additional police force to prevent intimidation of voters.

In a complaint on behalf of the party candidate for Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency Kancharla Krishna Reddy, general secretary of the party Soma Bharath Kumar said the Congress is misusing its power and intimidating voters in several villages to vote for its candidate with threats to stop all welfare schemes.

There is also an apprehension among local leaders of the BRS that the Congress is preparing to take control of the polling stations for rigging. The complaint stated that Thammaram, Shobhanaadrigudem, Nakkagudem and Pikklanayak Thanda villages are sensitive areas and there is possibility of booth capturing by anti-social elements.