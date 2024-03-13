GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS MLAs are not sheep: Vivekanand dismisses CM Revanth’s claims

The three-time MLA faulted the Chief Minister’s comments that the BRS would become empty except for the family members of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao

March 13, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.P. Vivekanand has condemned the “fascist and racist” language being publicly used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, belittling his constitutional position, and suggested that the latter change it before people change their mind.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the three-time MLA faulted the Chief Minister’s comments that the BRS would become empty except for the family members of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as the leaders would flock to the Congress if the gates were opened.

Mr. Vivekanand, who secured the highest majority in the State in the recent Assembly elections, sought to know whether Mr. Revanth Reddy was of the view that the BRS legislators were sheep. “It was nothing but insulting the democratically elected leaders and the Chief Minister must apologise to the BRS legislators for making such derogatory comments,” he added.

The Qutuballapur MLA said not just the legislators but the people of Telangana were all behind Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao and his unwavering commitment to the cause of Telangana’s progress. By speaking about opening the gates, the Chief Minister appeared to be not sure about the support of his own party legislators, Mr.Vivekanand remarked.

On the talk of ‘Eknath Shindes’ in Congress, he said the BJP leaders were talking about it repeatedly and not the BRS leaders. He also appealed to the Congress government to hold talks with the Kaynes Semicon management so that its reported plans to shift establishment of a unit in Hyderabad to Gujarat were halted and the ₹5,000 crore investment stayed back with Telangana.

On the Congress allegation of a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, he said it was the Congress that was hand in glove with the BJP helping its candidates win the last Lok Sabha elections in Karimanagar and Nizamabad and by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurbad Assembly seats in the past.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.